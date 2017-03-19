

The family of Jeanenne Fontaine held an emotional vigil Saturday night in front of the Aberdeen Avenue home where she died.

Police said the 29-year-old was shot in the head and then the house was deliberately set on fire.

Vigil attendees laid out candles, flowers and photos. Some also shared memories they had with Fontaine, performed smudge ceremonies, sang and drummed.

Sandy Banman said she didn’t know Fontaine, but she felt “shocked” by her death.

“I was very shook up, actually. I just couldn’t believe that someone would do that to another human being, no matter who they are,” she said.

Winnipeg Police Service remain tight-lipped about the investigation. Members of Fontaine’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Banman said violence and crime in the area has gotten worse in recent years.

“The crime level is quite high. I used to live in this area for about 10 years, I used to live on these streets, I used to walk on these streets all the time and I had no problems,” she said.

“It just seems that something has shifted within the last few years, where the crime seems to be getting extremely so violent.”