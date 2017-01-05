

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





To increase awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, and other drugs, the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba will be holding community forums across the province January through February.

The purpose of the campaign is to better help inform youth and families about the facts and risks associated with the deadly drug.

“That is why we have organized these community forums, to give Manitobans more opportunities to get the information they need to know from the experts,” said Ben Fry, CEO of AFM. “Talking about drugs like fentanyl is the best way to keep kids safe.”

The forums will feature presentations by experts from the AFM, as well as from law enforcement, health care, and other community organizations.

“We know that one of the best ways to combat the rise of fentanyl is to provide greater public awareness and education,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director with AFM. “These forums are a great way to bring together experts who deal with the realities of fentanyl and other drugs on a daily basis, and answer questions that youth and families have about drugs and the supports that are available.”

The community forums will be held in Dauphin on Jan. 11, Brandon on Jan. 12, Portage la Prairie on Jan. 16, Thompson on Jan. 19, Winnipeg on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, and Steinbach on Feb. 16.

The AFM said it is also planning a community forum for Selkirk.

Every event is open to the public and free to attend.