

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Former Manitoba cabinet minister Steve Ashton promised a faster increase to the province's minimum wage and the eventual elimination of post-secondary tuition Wednesday as he launched his bid for the leadership of the provincial New Democrats.

Ashton said he would raise the minimum wage from the current $11 an hour to $15 an hour in the first year of an NDP mandate. The only other candidate in the race so far, Wab Kinew, has promised a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of a four-year mandate.

"I believe we could follow the example of Ontario, which is already phasing it in," Ashton said.

"This is a trend that is sweeping across North America."

Ashton said he would also start to reduce tuition fees and work towards eventually making colleges and universities free.

"When two-thirds of jobs require post-secondary education, it's a big concern," he said.

Ashton is generally considered the underdog in the race to take over the helm of the NDP, which was in power for 17 years before losing last year's election to the Progressive Conservatives.

Ashton, 61, was among the casualties, losing the Thompson seat that he had held since 1981. He'd served in a variety of cabinet portfolios while in government and made two previous unsuccessful runs at the leadership, finishing a distant second in 2009 and third in 2015.

The NDP is looking to replace former premier Greg Selinger, who stepped down after last year's election defeat. Party delegates will gather Sept. 16 to choose a replacement.

Kinew, 35, is being touted by supporters as a fresh face. The indigenous activist and author was first elected last year and his leadership bid has secured the backing of four caucus colleagues, as well as some senior advisers to former NDP premiers and three unions.

"What I've heard from members is that they're ready to turn the page, to move on, to look at the future rather than looking back at the past," said Matt Wiebe, one of the NDP caucus members supporting Kinew.

Ashton supporters such as Flor Marcelino, the party's interim leader, say Ashton's long commitment to the NDP and social justice makes him their preferred candidate.

"You've never wavered in your values and principles, in good times and bad," Marcelino told Ashton at his launch event.

Ashton is not the only member of his family running for a party helm. His daughter, Niki Ashton, is a member of Parliament and one of the candidates for the federal NDP leadership in October.