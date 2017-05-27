

The Canadian Press





TAORMINA, Italy -- The Group of Seven leaders have agreed to keep fighting protectionism, a win for the six countries who had been pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to come around to their view of free trade.

But on the issue of climate change, the six-page final communique from the G7 summit in Sicily says that only six of the leaders, plus European Union leaders, agreed to stand by their commitment to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The document says the U.S. is still reviewing its policies on climate change and the Paris Agreement, which Trump had promised to back out of when he was a candidate on the campaign trail.

The communique notes the Americans were therefore not ready to join the consensus.

Shortly before the communique came out, Trump issued a tweet saying he would make his "final decision" on the Paris Agreement next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into the talks championing the benefits of free trade and action on climate change, as well as inclusive growth and gender equality, which are expected to be the main themes of the G7 summit that Canada is hosting in the Charlevoix region of Quebec next year.