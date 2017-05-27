Featured
G7 leaders agree to fight protectionism, but U.S. still out on Paris Agreement
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his G7 closing press conference, in Taormina, southern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 10:51AM CST
TAORMINA, Italy -- The Group of Seven leaders have agreed to keep fighting protectionism, a win for the six countries who had been pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to come around to their view of free trade.
But on the issue of climate change, the six-page final communique from the G7 summit in Sicily says that only six of the leaders, plus European Union leaders, agreed to stand by their commitment to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The document says the U.S. is still reviewing its policies on climate change and the Paris Agreement, which Trump had promised to back out of when he was a candidate on the campaign trail.
The communique notes the Americans were therefore not ready to join the consensus.
Shortly before the communique came out, Trump issued a tweet saying he would make his "final decision" on the Paris Agreement next week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into the talks championing the benefits of free trade and action on climate change, as well as inclusive growth and gender equality, which are expected to be the main themes of the G7 summit that Canada is hosting in the Charlevoix region of Quebec next year.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg police officers can march in pride parade, but not in uniform: organizers
- Winnipeg woman dies after motorcycle crash on west Perimeter
- Annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad underway
- Winnipeg Harvest helping newcomers
- G7 leaders agree to fight protectionism, but U.S. still out on Paris Agreement