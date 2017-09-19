

CTV Winnipeg





It was a fight to the finish for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, as the team looked to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Goldeyes defeated the Wichita Wingnuts 4-3, in a 17-inning game that concluded at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The five-game series is now square at two games apiece.

David Rohm hit the walkoff double, allowing Casey Turgeon to reach home, as the rest of the team stormed the field in a fever of exhaustion and excitement.

The marathon tied the league record for longest game, but it almost got away from the Goldeyes before extra innings even started. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Goldeyes scratched out the tying run to keep their 2017 season alive.

Wes Darvill reached first base on a popfly. Turgeon then fell behind 0-2 before hitting a groundball to the third basemen, who completed a throw to first which appeared to end the game. However, a balk had been charged to Wingnuts pitcher Ryan Kussmaul prior to the pitch. Turgeon remained at bat, while Darvill was awarded third. Turgeon then drove a double to left-centre that scored Darvill with the tying run.

The winner-takes-all game will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shaw Park.

Tickets go on sale starting at 9 a.m.