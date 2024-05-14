Russell Peters bringing world tour to Winnipeg

Canadian comedy superstar Russell Peters is bringing his world tour to Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced that the Toronto-born comedian is celebrating 35 years as a stand-up comedian with the ‘Relax* *it’s not that serious’ world tour.

Peters will be bringing this tour to the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 30, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, Peters wrapped up his ‘Act Your Age’ world tour, which included 350 shows in 23 countries.