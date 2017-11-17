Melody Joyal has lived in South Osborne her whole life. She walks past Rubin Block everyday, but since the building was boarded up, she said it doesn't look very inviting.

"It's pretty sad. It's a historical building, it's a big part of the Osborne-Morley area," said Joyal.

Rubin Block has sat vacant since 2014 and saw two fires and a murder in less than ten years.

It's one of 544 vacant and derelict buildings across Winnipeg.

In 2010 the city passed the Vacant Buildings By-Law and approved a nine-point strategy targeting both commercial and residential buildings.

The purpose was to reduce safety hazards, illegal activity, the risk of fire, and to help streamline inspections and enhance inspection capacity, among other things.

In 2010 there were 500 buildings on the list, and since then that number has steadily increased.

The city said there's two reasons for the increase: officers are conducting proactive inspections in the community, and there is increased awareness by the community, who then notify the city.

Each year, the city said it removes 200 buildings off the list -- meaning the buildings are either reoccupied or demolished.

For commercial buildings, that number has remained fairly steady over the past three years. So far this year, 37 have been removed from the list. Last year 60 were, and in 2015 42 were taken off.

When the city becomes aware of a vacant or derelict building, bylaw officers can issue a one-year boarding permit for commercial buildings.

The city said the owner has nine months to act, and at that point they will receive a warning if nothing has been done. If the boards remain up for the full year, officers will continue attending the building until compliance is met.

Rubin Block was boarded up in July, and now nearby residents are taking action. A group of more than 20 members has formed 'Rubin Block Advocates' in hopes of seeing some positive change.

Member Jeff Palmer said, "There hasn't been any progress on it over the last couple of years, and that's what causes concern to the community."

The group has been in touch with both the city and the building's owner.

For Joyal, she's hopeful it can be restored -- bringing her back to what it once was when she was growing up in the neighbourhood.

"Get some new tenants on the main floor, some new vendors, fill up the building, get more life back," said Joyal.

Rubin Block Advocates will be hosting a community information meeting on Tuesday at the Fort Rouge Leisure Centre at 7 p.m., and said a city representative will be on hand. Palmer said the group has also extended an invitation to the building's owner.

CTV News reached out to the owner, but did not hear back.