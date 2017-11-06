A black eye, seven shattered teeth. The aftermath of an attack on board a Winnipeg bus.

“I could feel the teeth in my mouth, like the chips in my mouth immediately," said Aisha Walker on Sunday night.

Walker wants safety beefed up during her daily ride following an assault.

On Saturday evening she says she got on a crowded bus on Portage Avenue at Polo Park. Down the road she intervened to help a woman she says was being sexually harassed by an intoxicated passenger. After a heated exchange, another man punched Walker as he was getting off the bus.

“He struck me in the face with all his might," said Walker.

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect and reviewing video from the bus.

"It's a very serious assault, it's tragic when something like that happens,” said Const. Rob Carver.

The damage to Walker’s teeth is so severe, a nerve was exposed.

Two days later, the assault is prompting Walker to call for more safety measures, including security people to be placed on board buses to prevent assaults.

“Like an actual person who's on the bus who's trained to help diffuse situations like this,” said Walker on Monday.

After the stabbing death of bus driver Irvine Frasier in February, a report this past spring recommended several changes. One of them called for the addition of five security employees at an estimated cost of up to $710,000.

"I've been advocating very very strongly for additional funds for an enhanced transit security presence on buses," said Public Works chair Marty Morantz.

Additional money for transit security could be contained in the 2018 budget, set to be tabled in a matter of weeks. How that is spent will be decided by a transit advisory committee, created following the February tragedy.

"First we have to have the funds authorized, then the transit advisory committee will be meeting in early December again and we're going to discuss what form that security should take," said Morantz.

In the past Winnipeg's bus union has called for the creation of a transit police force. Walker says the more security the better.

"Ideally I'd like to see someone on every bus but I know that's not realistic," said Walker.