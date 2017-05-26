Featured
Homicide investigation launched after death of Norway House man
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 3:40PM CST
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Norway House, Man.
Police said they were called to a home at around 8:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an aggravated assault.
Officers said a 31-year-old man from Norway House was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and remained in police custody Friday.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.