A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Norway House, Man.

Police said they were called to a home at around 8:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Officers said a 31-year-old man from Norway House was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and remained in police custody Friday.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.