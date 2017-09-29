A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after getting hit by a train in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 18.



Elijah Gunner said he was drinking with friends Sunday night andat around 1:30 a.m. they went to go to the store.



Gunner remembers walking on train tracks, but not much else after.



“I’m just happy to be alive,” said Gunner.



The 20-year-old was hit by a train near Molson Street and Norwich Avenue in Elmwood.



Gunner woke up days later in hospital and learned what happened.



“When I went to get out of bed, I was like, ‘Where are my shoes?’ and the nurse said, ‘You don’t have shoes,’ and I was like, ‘Why not?’ and they told me I didn’t have my legs.”



Gunner had to have both of his legs amputated: one above the knee and one below.



He credits police officers, who were the first emergency crews on scene, with saving his life. He said they used zipties to create makeshift tourniquets.



His brother Tytus flew to Winnipeg immediately after finding out what happened.



“At first I had some doubt because of the way, how bad he looked when I first seen him. And then, now I’m excited that I’m able to take him around and push him around, and help him out as much as I can,” said Gunner’s brother.



Gunner is staying remarkably positive, despite his life-altering injuries. He said he was mad at first, but has come to accept it.



“I’m glad it happened, because it gave me the confidence, and like the power to quit drinking.”



Once he’s out of the hospital, he plans on going to rehab for alcohol. Afterwards, he wants to become a social worker.



Gunner said he grew up in foster care, and wants to help kids in a similar situation. He hopes to one day open his own group home.



In the meantime, he said he’ll be recovering in hospital for at least five months, and should have his prosthetic legs in about a year.