

CTV Winnipeg





An inquest has been called into the death of Russell Andrew Spence at Winnipeg’s Remand Centre.



Dr. John K. Younes, Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner, announced the inquest Friday.



The province said on October 12, 2016 Spence was arrested by Winnipeg police and taken to the Remand Centre. It said he became involved in a physical struggle with guards while being searched, and was eventually subdued.

Four minutes after the struggle, the province said he became unresponsive, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Rally at Winnipeg Remand Centre aims to raise awareness about inmate deaths

The inquest was called in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act.



The date of the inquest has yet to be determined.