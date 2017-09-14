

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets have resigned Bryan Little to a six-year, $31.75 million contract extension.

The contract carries annual value of $5.291 million, up from $4.7 million on his current contract.

The forward first signed with the Jets in 2013 and was entering the final season of his five-year, $23.5 million contract.

Little scored 21 goals and posted 47 points in 59 games last season.

Little was selected in the first round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers before the team moved to Winnipeg. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 31 goals in 79 games with the Thrashers during the 2008-09 season.

Along with Mark Scheifele, Little is now one of two Jets signed through the 2023-24 season.

In the 2016-17 season Little won the Dan Snyder Memorial Award for his perseverance and dedication to the team.