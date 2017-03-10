Assiniboine Park Zoo’s newest polar bear cub has made her public debut.

Juno arrived last week from the Toronto Zoo and is now in her outdoor enclosure at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

Juno was born at the Toronto Zoo in 2015, the only surviving cub from a litter of two. She is the younger sister of Hudson and Humphrey, who lived at the zoo’s Journey to Churchill exhibit until last fall, when they were moved back to Toronto.

Like her brothers, Juno’s stay in Winnipeg will be temporary. While here, she will learn to socialize with other cubs.

“Juno has been adapting well to her new home and we’re very excited to see her exploring her outdoor enclosure and enjoying the snow and winter weather,” said Johanna Soto, curator at Assiniboine Park Zoo, in a news release.