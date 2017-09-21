The embattled new leader of the Manitoba NDP held his first caucus meeting today, but it wasn't a full house.

Wab Kinew announced critic roles for all 12 NDP MLA’s and introduced his legislature leadership team. Key ally Nahanni Fontaine is Opposition House Leader and supporter Andrew Swan assumes the health critic role.

Kinew's leadership victory over the weekend against Steve Ashton has been overshadowed by stayed assault charges from 2003 involving an ex-girlfriend and other past controversies. Ashton’s campaign was critical of Kinew’s past during the leadership race.

Kinew says he’s met with and has the support of all MLA’S in his caucus, even though some did not attend the first meeting including Ashton supporter Jim Maloway.

“There's certain personal considerations that I can't get into that some people had to attend to but caucus was well attended this morning," said Kinew.

But another Ashton supporter was on hand for the news conference as part of the NDP leader’s team. Tom Lindsey is the party’s caucus chair.

“I support the party, he's the leader of the party, therefore he has my support,” said Lindsey.