A house fire in La Salle, Man. has caused around half a million dollars in damage, according to the R.M. of Macdonald Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Siemens said a homeowner was tending to burning leaves in his backyard Wednesday afternoon when the flames from the fire caught on to his deck. The blaze quickly made its way from to the house that it is attached to.

The homeowner, an adult man, received burns to his upper body.

Siemens said the fire is not suspicious in nature. He said the wind was a contributing factor to the fire spreading like it did.

In La Salle, residents are allowed to burn leaves in their backyard without a permit, Siemens said.