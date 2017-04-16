

CTV Winnipeg





A group representing landlords in Manitoba wants landlords to decide if their tenants can grow pot in their units.

Avrom Charach with the Manitoba Professional Property Association said marijuana plants need a lot of humidity, heat and light.

The humidity can cause mold to grow and the smell can seep into the walls of the unit, sometimes spreading through the entire building.

“And then they move out and you’ve gotta strip the apartment bare, and if you’re very lucky you can get rid of the smell. Otherwise, you have to basically strip the drywall and the insulation out, but you may actually have to redo the entire building,” said Charach.

With the amount of electricity used by grow lamps, he's concerned landlords' utility bills will go up.

Under the Liberals’ cannabis bill introduced Friday, adults can grow up to four plants at home.

The bill doesn't specify if landlords can set the ground rules at their properties.

Charach, who is also a board member of the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations, also wants the federal government to allow landlords to prohibit smoking marijuana in apartments.

He said smoking of any kind can disturb their neighbours.



With files from Sarah Plowman