Lowe’s coming to Winnipeg in new year
Lowe’s Canada said it is opening a 95,000 square foot store at Kenaston and McGillvray boulevards in the new year. (File Image: Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:26AM CST
A new home improvement store is set to open in Winnipeg in 2018.
Lowe’s Canada said it is opening a 95,000 square foot store at Kenaston and McGillvray boulevards in the new year.
This will be the first Lowe’s Canada store in Winnipeg.
The opening will create 125 jobs with another 30 to 35 seasonal positions.
"We believe this new store will allow us to become part of an established and active shopping hub, and will support our ongoing strategy to be the home improvement choice for Canadians. We are thrilled to be expanding into Winnipeg and see tremendous opportunity in this new market for us,” said Lowe’s Executive Vice President Jim Caldwell in a news release.
This year, Lowe’s also opened new stores in Milton, Ont., Sherwood Park, Alta., and London, Ont.
