The Winnipeg Police Service says a male was taken to hospital in unstable condition after being attacked with a weapon at a King Street home early Wednesday.

Officers are still at the scene after being called to the 400 block of King Street just after 5 am.

Police say there were other people in the home at the time of the assault, but no one else was injured.

There is no update on the male’s condition.

Police are not staying what kind of weapon was involved in the assault.