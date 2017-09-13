A man was shot and killed by Winnipeg police following a string of violent incidents which started late Tuesday evening and ended early Wednesday morning with a deadly confrontation between the suspect and officers.

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by police in the area of Alfred Ave. and Powers St.

Family members have identified the man fatally shot as Adrian Lacquette, the youngest of Jo-Anne Malcolm's 11 children.

"I want my son back," said Malcolm surrounded by family in her North End home. "I want to know why they shot him."

"I heard it was a stolen car. That is no reason to shoot my son."

Winnipeg police wouldn't say whether or not the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting however witnesses have said they overheard someone shouting orders to 'drop the gun' prior to shots being fired.

Police also wouldn't comment when asked if officers were shot at prior to police shooting the suspect.

Malcolm said she found out at around 6 a.m. Wednesday that her son had died when investigators with Manitoba's police watchdog the Independent Investigation Unit, which is now probing the police shooting, visited her home.

"They said 'yeah, sorry. He got shot.'"

Winnipeg police said the string of incidents involving the same suspect started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to a home on Pritchard Ave. where a woman had been assaulted by a man with a gun.

She wasn't seriously hurt.

Half an hour later, a woman was driving into her garage at a different home on Pritchard Ave. when a man with a gun stole her vehicle.

Then at around midnight there was an armed robbery at a business in the 1300 block of Notre Dame Ave. There were no injuries.

Twenty minutes later the stolen vehicle was located on Blake Street but the suspect drove off.

AIR1 eventually tracked the vehicle and suspect to Alfred Ave. and Powers St. and members of the Tactical Support Team were called to the area.

Police said a confrontation between officers and the suspect occurred around 12:50 a.m.

The man was shot and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Clayton Campbell lives near the scene of the shooting and said he heard multiple gun shots, between 10 and 15.

"I was sitting in my living room last night and I heard heavy footsteps and suddenly I heard 'drop the gun,'" said Campbell. "It didn't click immediately and then just gunfire erupted."

"I hit the deck and I crawled to the back of my house, to be honest. Scares the crap out of me."

Malcolm said her son didn't deserve to die.

"He used to be a gang member but got out of the gangs,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm said Lacquette had been having a difficult time after recently breaking up with his girlfriend.

She said he helped look after his girlfriend’s son and treated the boy like his own.

"He stayed home all the time with his little boy. It's not his biological boy but he accepted him as his own boy."

Malcolm said she wants to see her son but hasn't been allowed to.

Malcolm said the family is now in the process of making plans for his funeral.