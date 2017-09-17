

Winnipeg police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted carjacking and three separate robberies dating back more than a month.

Police said the spree began on Aug. 11 around 1 a.m. when a man used bolt cutters to steal two bikes from the basement of an apartment in the 400 block of Westwood Drive.

Then on Sept. 5, police said a man stole several items from a grocery store in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue around 8 p.m., totaling about $200.

Finally on Sept. 16 around 6:15 p.m., police said a man attempted to steal several items from a retail store in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

As he left the store, he was stopped by a loss prevention officer. The suspect then pulled out a small shocking device and left.

Police said the suspect then used the device to try to steal an SUV from a woman in her 50s in a nearby parking lot. He was unable to get into the vehicle and was then apprehended by two citizens and the loss prevention officer until police arrived.

Stefan Josef Blab has been charged with several offences including two counts of robbery and and theft under $5,000.

He remains in custody.