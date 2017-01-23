Featured
Man sent to hospital after shooting at Manitoba home
A 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:13PM CST
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a shooting at a home in the RM of Whitemouth that sent a man to hospital.
On Sunday around 2:20 a.m. officers responded to the house after receiving reports of gunfire.
A 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.
A 19-year-old man from RM of Whitemouth is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.
During their investigation police also arrested a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, who was wanted on two warrants of arrest in relation to violent incidents.
The investigation is ongoing into this shooting incident.
The RM of Whitemouth is 100 kilometres east of Winnipeg.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Assisted dying won’t increase health care costs, but reduce them: study
- Help for former kids in Manitoba care should be expanded to age 25: advocate
- Victim identified in West End homicide
- Man sent to hospital after shooting at Manitoba home
- Red River Basin Commission predicting spring floods in 2017
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5