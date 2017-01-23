

CTV Winnipeg





Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a shooting at a home in the RM of Whitemouth that sent a man to hospital.

On Sunday around 2:20 a.m. officers responded to the house after receiving reports of gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man from RM of Whitemouth is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

During their investigation police also arrested a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, who was wanted on two warrants of arrest in relation to violent incidents.

The investigation is ongoing into this shooting incident.

The RM of Whitemouth is 100 kilometres east of Winnipeg.