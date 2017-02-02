

CTV Winnipeg





Just after sunrise, Manitoba Merv, the rodent forecaster at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre made his Groundhog Day prediction, and it’s grim.

Merv saw his shadow, so Manitobans will have another six weeks of winter.

Oak Hammock Marsh staff say Merv’s predictions have been amazingly accurate.

For the past 23 years, Manitoba Merv has correctly predicted the arrival of spring and only made one error.

The groundhog may well be correct about this year’s prediction. Six weeks from now is mid-March, which is typically when the first geese return, Oak Hammock Marsh staff say.

In addition to Groundhog Day, Oak Hammock Marsh is also celebrating World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2.

The World Wetlands agreement reflects the commitment of many global leaders to the conservation and wise use of wetlands.