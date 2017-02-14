Featured
Manitoba watchdog investigates after man dies while in the custody of police
The IIU is investigating the death of a man taken into custody by Winnipeg police. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 2:46PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:05PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A police oversight body is investigating the death of a man taken into custody by Winnipeg police.
The Independent Investigation Unit says police responded to a disturbance late Sunday night at a residence in the Garden City area of Winnipeg.
When they got to the home, a man said he wanted another man removed from the home.
A struggle ensued and police took the man who was wanted removed into custody.
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services was contacted and the man was taken to Seven Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police on scene in West End for ‘serious incident’
- Manitoba watchdog investigates after man dies while in the custody of police
- Money for Minto: Manitoba town receives generous gift from former resident
- Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of Winnipeg woman, attacking dog
- Canopy Growth says number of medical marijuana patients more than tripled