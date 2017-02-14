

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A police oversight body is investigating the death of a man taken into custody by Winnipeg police.

The Independent Investigation Unit says police responded to a disturbance late Sunday night at a residence in the Garden City area of Winnipeg.

When they got to the home, a man said he wanted another man removed from the home.

A struggle ensued and police took the man who was wanted removed into custody.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services was contacted and the man was taken to Seven Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.