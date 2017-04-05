

CTV Winnipeg





More varieties of Wholesome Farms sundae cups have been recalled over possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced Central Smith Creamery Wholesome Farms brand Strawberry Sundae Cups in 115 millilitre packages with the product code 03204 are affected.

The agency also recalled cases of Wholesome Farms brand Strawberry Ice Cream Sundae Cups with the product code 7382200018032042 2/1/17, and UPC 00074865915038.

Last week, the company announced a recall of the vanilla variety of its sundae cups as well.

The products were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and possibly distributed nationally.

CFIA advises food service establishments such as hospitals and nursing homes to stop serving the dessert.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported.

With files from The Canadian Press