Featured
Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups recalled due to Listeria risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination. (Source: CFIA)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 9:21AM CST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination.
The agency says Central Smith Creamery is recalling the ice cream sold in 115-millilitre packaging with the product code of 017032.
In a statement Friday night, the CFIA says the product has been distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and possibly nationally.
It also advises food service establishments such as hospitals and nursing homes to stop serving the dessert.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported.
For more information about the recall, visit the CFIA website.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police locate high-risk sex offender
- EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. subject to recall because of possible defective part
- Blue Bombers, running backs coach Avon Cobourne agree to part ways
- Hunter from South Carolina fined $12K for illegally killing grizzly bear in Manitoba
- Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups recalled due to Listeria risk