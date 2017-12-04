

CTV Winnipeg





The Public Utilities Board has approved a 2.6 per cent overall general rate increase for Manitoba Public Insurance in the coming year.

The increase applies to basic compulsory motor vehicle premiums effective March 1, 2018, and the PUB advises that not all drivers will see their rate change.

It says rates in each major vehicle class will change based on MPI’s rate design, and factors like a driver’s record, vehicle make and year, what the vehicle is used for and where the policy holder lives can also impact rates.

The PUB is also ordering a 1.8 per cent increase to the demerit scale for driver premiums.