New fees for inspecting rooming houses, food trucks and fireworks
Following a deadly rooming house fire last summer, the city agreed to increase oversight with three new inspectors. (File image)
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 11:08AM CST
The city is creating new fees to do more inspections of rooming houses, food trucks and some firework displays.
Following a deadly rooming house fire last summer, the city agreed to increase oversight with three new inspectors.
To pay for them, a new $100 fee per suite has been established to crack down on illegal rooming houses.
Food trucks will now face a $150 charge, and low and medium-hazard industries will pay $127 and $160 respectively.
Inspections of flame effects and pyrotechnic setups at concerts and other events will cost $212.
The new bylaw also bans sky lanterns in Winnipeg.
