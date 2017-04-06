The city is creating new fees to do more inspections of rooming houses, food trucks and some firework displays.

Following a deadly rooming house fire last summer, the city agreed to increase oversight with three new inspectors.

To pay for them, a new $100 fee per suite has been established to crack down on illegal rooming houses.

Food trucks will now face a $150 charge, and low and medium-hazard industries will pay $127 and $160 respectively.

Inspections of flame effects and pyrotechnic setups at concerts and other events will cost $212.

The new bylaw also bans sky lanterns in Winnipeg.