Winnipeg police say an off-duty officer has been charged after a pedestrian died as the result of a collision involving a motor vehicle.

It happened Tuesday night at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Police have confirmed Cody Severight, 23, was transported to hospital in critical condition, and later died.

"He was a happy guy. He was always cheerful and inviting," said Donna Brass, Severight's aunt.

"He was just a happy go lucky man. Always smiling."

Family members gathered at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon.

Gloria Lebold, who said Cody Severight was her grandson, said the family is very upset.

"I lost my grandson over this," she said. "It hurts the whole family."

Nancy Gabriel, who said she was Severight's aunty, said Severight used to live with her family.

"He was a good guy, he just got excited, he just got an apartment, he was going to school at Turtle Island, trying to chnage his life around."

The investigation is being handled by the Independent Investigations Unit. In a release, it said the officer who was driving left the scene of the crash, and was later arrested "on allegations of impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident."

Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed the officer, Const. Justin Holtz, 34, is charged with for impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He was released on a promise to appear in court and has been placed on administrative leave.

Winnipeg police officials say northbound lanes of Main Street between Higgens Avenue and Sutherland Avenue will be closed for a number of hours on Wednesday morning.

(With files from Sarah Plowman/CTV News and The Canadian Press)