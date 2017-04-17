Featured
One dead after crash near Portage la Prairie
Provincial Road 242 near Road 60 North was closed while RCMP investigated the fatal crash. (Photo: Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 3:27AM CST
One person is dead following a collision southwest of Portage la Prairie, according to RCMP.
The crash happened after 6 p.m. Sunday on Provincial Rd. 242 near Road 60 N.
The roadway was closed while RCMP investigated. Officers used a drone to assist in gathering evidence.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.