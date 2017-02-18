

CTV Winnipeg





The parents of a woman who vanished six months ago marked her 22nd birthday without her.

George and Melinda wood said this weekend was especially difficult for the family.

Friday was their daughter Christine Wood's 22nd birthday and Sunday marks six months since she disappeared.

Winnipeg police said Christine was last seen by her family on Aug. 19, 2016. She was at the Days Inn on Berry Street after 9 p.m.

She was staying in Winnipeg with family from Oxford House First Nation, and went out for a night with friends. Winnipeg police said Christine never returned to the hotel where they were staying. Texts and calls have gone unanswered.

"We need her home. We want her home. Everybody is waiting for her. We need her home safe," said Melinda on the phone from her home in Oxford House.

Her parents are asking anyone with information to speak up.

The Wood family believes someone out there knows something about where Christine may be.

Wood was last seen wearing a green top with a red striped Adidas jacket, denim shorts and was carrying a white purse.