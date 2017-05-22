Featured
Perimeter crash sends firefighters to hospital
A vehicle collided with a firetruck on the Perimeter Highway at St. Mary's Road on Sunday.
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 10:42AM CST
A crash on the Perimeter Highway sent four firefighters to hospital early Sunday evening, according to the United Firefighters of Winnipeg.
Manitoba RCMP said the collision took place shortly after 6 p.m. near St. Mary’s Road.
A firetruck was travelling eastbound with its lights and sirens flashing. As the truck turned, an eastbound vehicle collided with it.
Everyone involved was transported to hospital with only minor injuries.
The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was charged with Fail to Yield and Imprudent Driving, RCMP said.
