A 73-year-old man escaped with his life after his truck flew off the side of a bridge, through ice and into water Friday morning in Dufferin, Man.

RCMP said it happened around 8:40 a.m. on Road 18 West, roughly three kilometres north of Highway 3, in the RM of Dufferin.

Investigators believe a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 73-year-old man from St. Claude Man., lost control and went over the side of the bridge. The truck and a trailer he was pulling plunged through the ice and into the water below.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and made it to the shore. A passing motorist kept the man warm until emergency personnel arrived, RCMP said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morden RCMP continue to investigate.

Source: Manitoba RCMP