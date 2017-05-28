Featured
Play On! wraps up Sunday
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 12:36PM CST
Canada’s largest street hockey tournament Play On! concludes on Sunday.
The tournament, which began on Saturday, is taking place on Chancellor Matheson Road at the University of Manitoba.
The tournament includes 35 separate rinks packed into the area with over 2,500 players of all ages.
This is the 11th year in a row that Winnipeg has hosted the nationwide event.
