Police arrest armed suspect after assault at bar
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10:51AM CST
Winnipeg police have arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a gun in a bar parking lot on Arlington Street late Monday night.
Shortly before midnight, police said the suspect had a dispute with a customer whom he physically assaulted. Officers said the suspect then left the bar, walked to a vehicle in the parking lot where he removed and loaded a handgun.
Police were able to disarm the man and then arrest him.
Chad Daniel Cameron, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 13 offences including careless use of a firearm, assault and utter threats to kill.
He is now in custody.