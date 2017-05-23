

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a gun in a bar parking lot on Arlington Street late Monday night.

Shortly before midnight, police said the suspect had a dispute with a customer whom he physically assaulted. Officers said the suspect then left the bar, walked to a vehicle in the parking lot where he removed and loaded a handgun.

Police were able to disarm the man and then arrest him.

Chad Daniel Cameron, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 13 offences including careless use of a firearm, assault and utter threats to kill.

He is now in custody.