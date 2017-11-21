Featured
Police arrest man wanted in connection with sexual assault
42-year-old Leslie Reid Contois (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 12:46PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 12:47PM CST
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man they asked for public help to find last summer.
In August, police said that Leslie Reid Contois, 42, had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a sexual assault on July 15.
READ MORE: Man wanted for alleged sexual assault
On Tuesday, police said Contois was also a suspect in an arson at a Sherbrook Street apartment block on July 28 that sent six people to hospital and caused $1 million in damage.
READ MORE: Fire at Sherbrook Street apartment believed to be suspicious
Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue on Monday at 12:45 a.m., where Contois was found and taken into custody. Police said he is also accused of damaging the window of a suite on Evanson Street on Sept. 27.
Contois is charged with a long list of offences, including sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of attempted murder and arson with disregard for human life.
He remains in custody.