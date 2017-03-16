Featured
Police called to serious assault at Winnipeg high school
Winnipeg police are currently on scene at St. John’s High School for a serious assault. (John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 1:38PM CST
Winnipeg police are currently on scene at St. John’s High School.
Around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the school for a serious assault.
One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition.
