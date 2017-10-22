Featured
Police investigating possible assault with weapon on Nairn Avenue; 1 taken to hospital
Police said they were called to the scene on Nairn Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious assault. (Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 2:31PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 4:37AM CST
A man was taken to hospital Sunday with non-life threatening injuries following a possible assault with a weapon.
Police said they were called to the scene on Nairn Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious assault.
One suspect is in custody.
Officers were on scene most of the day Sunday.
The investigation continues.