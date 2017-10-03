

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 23-year-old man in connection with a July shooting.

On July 21 at around 10 p.m., emergency crews arrived in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

Officers then found 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Jason Scott Woodhouse in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Woodhouse’s whereabouts can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police had previously arrested and charged three men in connection with this incident.

Craig Dylan Monkman, 19, and Albert Kelly Thomas, 34, were charged with second degree murder in September, while Anthony Shane Monias, 32, was charged with manslaughter.

READ MORE: Two men charged with 2nd degree murder following a fatal shooting in July