

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officers said Kenyon Lavallee, 20, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on May 23. He was wearing a dark green, army-style jacket, dark jeans and black, high-top runners.

Police said they are concerned for Lavallee’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or 204-986-6222.