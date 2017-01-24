Featured
Police seize crack cocaine, stolen gun at Portage la Prairie motel
Officers said they seized crack cocaine, amphetamine, prescription pills, cash and a handgun that was reported stolen in 2013. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
Two people have been charged after RCMP said they found a quantity of drugs and a stolen handgun in a motel room.
Police said they searched the motel room on 20th Street SW in Portage la Prairie on Jan. 20 at around 10 p.m.
Officers said they seized crack cocaine, amphetamine, prescription pills, cash and a handgun that was reported stolen in 2013.
Lisa Hallson, 30, and Code Ouellette, 30, both from Winnipeg, face a slew of drug and weapon related charges.
