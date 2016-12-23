

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police, and officers around Canada, have noticed a series of suspicious incidents involving pawned or sold counterfeit, one-ounce gold bars.

On Nov. 30, Winnipeg police said suspicious transactions occurred at a number of pawn shops and gold buyers in the city.

An investigation was launched and uncovered that, in Winnipeg, six bars were exchanged for just under $5,000.

Police said the bars were bearing either Perth Mint or PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux – Switzerland) stamps.

Winnipeg police are now cautioning people as the bar and the packaging appeared to be very high-quality counterfeits.