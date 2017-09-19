Featured
Power restored in South St. Vital
The area without power spans from St. Mary's to St. Annes, between Warde Avenue and the Perimeter Highway. (Source: Google Maps)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 6:02PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 4:48AM CST
Power is now restored in South St.Vital.
Manitoba Hydro said it was working to restore power after a failed switch caused a major outage Tuesday evening in South St. Vital.
The area without power spanned between St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s, and Warde and the Perimeter Highway.
In a tweet, Hydro said, “Crews will replace and test associated wires and hardware.”