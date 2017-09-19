

CTV Winnipeg





Power is now restored in South St.Vital.

Manitoba Hydro said it was working to restore power after a failed switch caused a major outage Tuesday evening in South St. Vital.

The area without power spanned between St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s, and Warde and the Perimeter Highway.

In a tweet, Hydro said, “Crews will replace and test associated wires and hardware.”