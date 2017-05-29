Featured
Proposed law looks to protect youth athletes from possible concussions
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 1:36PM CST
A proposed law in Manitoba aims to better protect youth athletes who may have suffered a concussion.
The legislation requires sports organizations across the province to adopt a return to play protocol. If a player is suspected of having a concussion, they must be pulled from the game by their coach.
The youth athlete cannot play again until they are medically cleared to return.
The law also applies to school boards for students participating in school sports or other activities.
