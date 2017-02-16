

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba police have asked for help finding a missing 18-month-old girl.

Selkirk RCMP were alerted after the girl, Seaira Neveah Hunter, and her mother Rebecca Mikalosh, 36, missed a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father.

Police said Mikalosh was taking care of Seaira, but didn’t have authority to take her out of the local area.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Mikalosh for abduction of a child under 14.

RCMP spoke to Mikalosh on the phone Wednesday morning. She told them she had Seaira and they were both doing well, but she wouldn’t meet with officers. A family member had contact with Mikalosh in the evening that same day, but again, she refused to meet with police.

Police believe they could be travelling in western Saskatchewan near North Battleford or Saskatoon, or in Alberta.

RCMP believe Mikalosh is driving a grey 2001 Ford Taurus with a Manitoba licence plate, number GVD 275.

Seaira is described as 2 ft., 9 in. (84 centimetres) tall and 20 lbs. (nine kilograms). Mikalosh is described as about 5 ft., 6 in. (168 cm) and about 120 lbs. (54 kg), with short brown hair.

Police said they have not issued an Amber Alert because at this point they have no reason to think that Seaira is in any danger of imminent physical harm or death.