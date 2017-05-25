

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP were kept busy during May long weekend, laying dozens of impaired driving charges and issuing hundreds of speeding tickets.

The Mounties said they were out on Manitoba roadways to mark Canada Road Safety Week, focusing on high-risk driving behaviours.

Police said 33 people were charged with impaired driving related offences, while 18 alcohol or drug-related administrative suspensions were issued.

They also laid 541 charges for speeding and 15 charges for using handheld electronic devices while driving, police said.

Two people also died in a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Man.

Police said they set up a number of check stops across the province.