A panel discussion Wednesday night aimed to clear up misconceptions about refugee housing in Winnipeg.

The panel, organized by the City of Winnipeg at the Millennium Library, included the Carolyn Ryan, executive director of portfolio management for Manitoba Housing, as well as refugee service providers.

Among the people representing refugee organizations were Carlos Vialard, site director for Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, and Mwumvaneza Azarias Butariho of New Journey Housing.

Dave Dessens, housing policy coordinator for the City Of Winnipeg, said many people have concerns about the imact of refugees on housing in Manitoba. Chief among them, fears that housing or funding is being taken away from other people in the province, particularly people who are homeless or low-income.

"In fact, in many cases that funding that assists those programs is in place and is not affected by refugees coming to the province,” said Dave Dessens, housing policy coordinator for the City Of Winnipeg.

Dessens also says if refugees are put on a list for Manitoba Housing they aren't given priority treatment over anyone else.

Wednesday’s panel was one of a series of discussions being held in Winnipeg on various housing topics.

For information on other panels in the series, visit the city’s website.