

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a school bus was rear-ended by a truck Friday near Kleefeld, Man.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said they were called to the collision at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 52 and Honey Lane Road, about 54 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police said an eastbound school bus stopped on the shoulder of the road to pick up kids. Its flashing lights were on and its stop sign was out. The Mounties said an eastbound vehicle stopped on the highway and waited for the bus to clear.

Officers said an eastbound truck then drove onto the shoulder of the highway to try and pass the stopped vehicle when it rear-ended the bus.

There were about 20 kids on board at the time of the collision. No one was hurt, but the children were evaluated by paramedics on scene and at the Kleefeld School.

The 19-year-old man from Grunthal, Man. who was driving the pickup was treated on scene and released with minor injuries. Police said he faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

An investigation is ongoing.