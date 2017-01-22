

CTV Winnipeg





A group of traffic enforcement critics rallied to share concerns over amber light timing.

Representatives from Wise Up Winnipeg gathered at Bishop Grandin and St. Mary's Road Sunday afternoon.

The city screened more than 1,900 intersections to determine the ones most prone to crashes involving injuries and deaths since 2012.

Five of Bishop Grandin's crossings appeared in the top 20. St. Mary’s Road appeared at number nine.

Wise Up Winnipeg blames that on what they call dangerously short amber light times.

The group says no other city has four-second ambers at intersections where the maximum speed is 80 km/h.

Wise Up Winnipeg founder Todd Dube said that needs to change.

“The Highway Traffic Act (Section 88(5)) stipulates that amber lights should be long enough to clear the intersection, whereas four seconds isn’t even long enough to stop before the intersection. So, it’s not just dangerous, it’s illegal,” he said.

Kenaston Boulevard and McGillivray Boulevard placed at number one on the list.