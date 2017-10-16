A 14-year-old girl from Souris died Sunday afternoon after falling into a freshwater well on a farm near the community of Alexander, Man.

Fire crews and RCMP were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

R.M. of Whitehead fire chief Kelly Crosson said firefighters arrived about 15 minutes after the fall.

Crosson said a firefighter went down into the well using a ladder to help recover the girl from inside but she couldn't be revived.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We did the best we could," said Crosson. "A lot of our guys are pretty upset."

"I think it was just a freak accident."

RCMP said the girl fell in after stepping on a lid covering the well and knocking it off.

The well was covered by a lid which was not secured, according to RCMP Cpl. Mike Boychuk.

RCMP said the girl fell approximately six metres into water but it's not known exactly how deep the water was in the well.

Boychuk said the water was "well above a person's height."

He said the victim was a resident of Souris and was visiting the farm.

"It was a friend of the family," said Cpl. Boychuk.

RCMP are investigating but don’t consider the death suspicious.

The Mounties said the girl was being supervised at the time.

Crosson said crews are still shaken by the girl's death.

"It wasn't an easy call," he said.

These kind of wells are found on many rural properties, Crosson said.

He said the incident underscores the importance of securing lids on wells and septic tanks.

"If there's any message to get out...you've got wells and you've got septic tanks...get the message out there to secure those lids."

The Southwest Horizon School Division also issued a statement Monday.

"The Souris School Community and Southwest Horizon School Division mourn the loss of one of our students and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends and offer our ongoing support as they navigate this very difficult time. Supports for students and staff are in place and will continue as needed," said superintendent Carolyn Cory.