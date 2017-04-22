Featured
St. James playground named Kapyong Park to honour Korean War vets
City Coun. Scott Gillingham introduced a motion to change the name last year in honour of what became known as the Kapyong Brigade, a group of Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 3:28PM CST
A Winnipeg park with a new name is also getting a facelift.
The playground at 340 Amherst St. in St. James is now called Kapyong Park.
City Coun. Scott Gillingham introduced a motion to change the name last year in honour of what became known as the Kapyong Brigade, a group of Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War.
"We're just looking at finalizing the designs and then raising some funds towards the redesign, and then the reconstruction of the park," said Gillingham.
Some ideas were on display today at a ceremony where a Korean dignitary from Toronto was present.
Gillingham said if everything works out, the park will be complete by 2018.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Michelle McHale abandons Manitoba NDP leadership bid; cites health concerns
- Welcome Place says it needs $200K more to help asylum seekers
- Zoo applies for liquor licence for whole property
- St. James playground named Kapyong Park to honour Korean War vets
- Vehicle catches fire downtown Saturday morning