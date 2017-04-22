

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg park with a new name is also getting a facelift.

The playground at 340 Amherst St. in St. James is now called Kapyong Park.

City Coun. Scott Gillingham introduced a motion to change the name last year in honour of what became known as the Kapyong Brigade, a group of Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

"We're just looking at finalizing the designs and then raising some funds towards the redesign, and then the reconstruction of the park," said Gillingham.

Some ideas were on display today at a ceremony where a Korean dignitary from Toronto was present.

Gillingham said if everything works out, the park will be complete by 2018.